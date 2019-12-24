Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.35

Eutelsat Communications SA (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.35 and traded as low as $16.25. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on EUTLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

