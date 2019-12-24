Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $198,179.00 and $21,014.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00328197 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003766 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013615 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009824 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 40,287,511 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

