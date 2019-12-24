ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IFLY) Trading Down 0.1%

ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IFLY)’s share price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.28 and last traded at $37.41, 903 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF by 64.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF by 113.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.