Espers (ESP) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Espers has a total market capitalization of $359,145.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Espers alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00067107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058463 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00583820 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00230403 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00085310 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001751 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.