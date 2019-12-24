EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Stock Price Up 2.8%

EPE Special Opportunities Plc (LON:ESO) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.43), approximately 24,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 13,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.37).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 175.60. The company has a market cap of $60.81 million and a PE ratio of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 32.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile (LON:ESO)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.