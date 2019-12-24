Envion Market Cap Hits $12.86 Million (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Envion token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Token Store. Envion has a market capitalization of $12.86 million and approximately $290.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Envion has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Envion Token Profile

Envion was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org . Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

