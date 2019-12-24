Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFSC. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 25.84%. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.84%.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 112.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

