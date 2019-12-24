Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy stock traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $118.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,094. Entergy has a one year low of $82.06 and a one year high of $122.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.84.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.