Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.90.
A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.89%.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
