Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.40

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as low as $2.68. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 405,525 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$393.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Ensign Energy Services’s payout ratio is 122.76%.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

