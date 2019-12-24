Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.20

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 2.1993 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.
Shares of XLE traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $61.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,472,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,192,176. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
