Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.20

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 2.1993 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Shares of XLE traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $61.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,472,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,192,176. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

