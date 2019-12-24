Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $349.11 Million

Analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report $349.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $359.58 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $348.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.25. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $355.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECPG. ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

NASDAQ:ECPG traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 286,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $12,557,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,891,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,631,000 after purchasing an additional 229,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,308,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,045,000 after buying an additional 191,768 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 176,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 130,547 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

