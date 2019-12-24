Elliot Coin Reaches Market Cap of $5,548.00 (ELLI)

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded up 126% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Elliot Coin has a total market capitalization of $5,548.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elliot Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Elliot Coin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000273 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 26,887,869 coins and its circulating supply is 26,273,165 coins. The official website for Elliot Coin is elliotproject.org . Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot

Elliot Coin Coin Trading

Elliot Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elliot Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elliot Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

