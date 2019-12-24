Elitium (EUM) Trading 5% Lower This Week

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Elitium token can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00011149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart. Elitium has a total market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $60,488.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00182330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.01172775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00116840 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

