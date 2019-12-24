ELEMENTSLinked to SPECTRUM Large Cap U.S. Sector Momentum Index (NYSEARCA:EEH) Trading Down 3%

ELEMENTSLinked to SPECTRUM Large Cap U.S. Sector Momentum Index (NYSEARCA:EEH) fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.24 and last traded at $22.60, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTSLinked to SPECTRUM Large Cap U.S. Sector Momentum Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTSLinked to SPECTRUM Large Cap U.S. Sector Momentum Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.