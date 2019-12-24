Elastic (OTCMKTS:ESTC) Shares Up 0.6%

Elastic N.V. (OTCMKTS:ESTC) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.48 and last traded at $65.04, 566,026 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,122,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.13.

Elastic (OTCMKTS:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $101.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.36 million.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

