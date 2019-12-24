EDRCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $53,704.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, EDRCoin has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

