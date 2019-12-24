Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,451. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.62. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $200,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,350.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $599,310. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

