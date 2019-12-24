Dystem (DTEM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Dystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Dystem has a total market cap of $7,185.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dystem has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010262 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002986 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005219 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem Profile

Dystem is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 8,273,846 coins and its circulating supply is 6,129,411 coins. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio . Dystem’s official website is dystem.io

Buying and Selling Dystem

Dystem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

