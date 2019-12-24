Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $346.72

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Plc (LON:DNE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.72 and traded as high as $382.68. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust shares last traded at $377.00, with a volume of 1,686 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 348.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 353.16. The company has a market cap of $77.83 million and a PE ratio of 12.40.

About Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE)

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

