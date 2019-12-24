Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DUC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,671. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

