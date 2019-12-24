Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

DCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 422.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ducommun by 539.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.86. 61,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,702. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $584.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.