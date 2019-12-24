DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

NYSE:DNP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,929. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.