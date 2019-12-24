DMG Mori (ETR:GIL) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of DMG Mori AG (ETR:GIL) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €42.35 ($49.24) and last traded at €42.35 ($49.24), approximately 6,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.55 ($49.48).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €42.61 and a 200-day moving average of €42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

DMG Mori Company Profile (ETR:GIL)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. The company operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multispindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, additive manufacturing products; and digital solutions.

