Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSEARCA:ZMLP)

Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of ZMLP stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 35,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.