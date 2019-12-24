Direxion Small Cap Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Direxion Small Cap Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1654 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

SMLL stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 766. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28. Direxion Small Cap Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $53.45.

