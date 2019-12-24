Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6916 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA RWVG traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.04. 4,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,421. Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $57.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37.

