Direxion MSCI Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF (NYSEARCA:RWCD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Direxion MSCI Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF (NYSEARCA:RWCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2414 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

RWCD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.39. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,596. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. Direxion MSCI Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

