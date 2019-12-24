Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

DRIP traded down $3.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.96. 578,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,201. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $130.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average of $74.53.

