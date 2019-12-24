Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of SPDN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,947. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $34.21.

