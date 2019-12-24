Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSEARCA:PILL)

Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PILL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0003 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

PILL traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.24. 77,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,879. Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

