Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:JPNL)

Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares (NYSEARCA:JPNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

JPNL stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929. Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18.

