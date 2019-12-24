Direxion Daily European Financials Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:EUFL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Direxion Daily European Financials Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:EUFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Direxion Daily European Financials Bull 2x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of EUFL stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 884. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. Direxion Daily European Financials Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $32.40.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily European Financials Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily European Financials Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.