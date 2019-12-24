Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0959 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00906.

Shares of CWEB stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.49. 31,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

