Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:PASS)

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PASS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0193 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PASS traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.75. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $38.36.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.