Diamond Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DEACU) Stock Price Up 12%

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU)’s stock price rose 12% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $11.85, approximately 630,120 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 412% from the average daily volume of 123,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Antipodean Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 28.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,911,000.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

