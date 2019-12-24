Diamond (DMD) Market Capitalization Tops $1.18 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Diamond has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $3,600.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004784 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002288 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,389,217 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.