Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.49

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.49 and traded as high as $7.66. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 40,814 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DB. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.01.
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -762.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Creative Planning increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 110.0% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 345,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 180,836 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the second quarter worth $876,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the second quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 337.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.
Deutsche Bank Company Profile (NYSE:DB)
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.
