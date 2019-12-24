Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.49

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.49 and traded as high as $7.66. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 40,814 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DB. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -762.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Creative Planning increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 110.0% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 345,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 180,836 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the second quarter worth $876,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the second quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 337.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

