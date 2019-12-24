Delphy (DPY) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $3,271.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00184257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.01199687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119617 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy launched on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

