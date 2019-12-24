DeepOnion Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $832.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $832.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, RightBTC, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Cryptopia and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

