DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Tops $1.94 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001648 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, RightBTC, SouthXchange and Crex24. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $958.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004911 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001289 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00051498 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Kucoin, RightBTC, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.