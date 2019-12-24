DATA (DTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.36 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $71,329.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, Bibox and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00183948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.01196873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025427 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00119995 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,062,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox, UEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

