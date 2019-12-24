CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTMX. Mizuho started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of CTMX opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.62% and a negative net margin of 163.18%. On average, analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

