Curzio Domenico Bernardi Sells 1,900 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.32, for a total transaction of C$70,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,656,870.

Shares of TSE:WPM traded up C$1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching C$37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 803,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of C$24.75 and a 1-year high of C$40.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion and a PE ratio of 1,245.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.01.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

