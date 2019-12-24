Curzio Domenico Bernardi Sells 1,900 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.32, for a total transaction of C$70,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,656,870.
Shares of TSE:WPM traded up C$1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching C$37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 803,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of C$24.75 and a 1-year high of C$40.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion and a PE ratio of 1,245.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.01.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
See Also: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.