CTS Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CTS to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Shares of NYSE CTS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.56. 2,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,562. CTS has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $948.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.27.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.72 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CTS will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CTS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CTS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

