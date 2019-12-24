Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Trading Down 8.5%

Crown Place VCT Plc (LON:CRWN)’s share price dropped 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.20 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 32.70 ($0.43), approximately 744 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.72 ($0.47).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 million and a PE ratio of 8.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Crown Place VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

Crown Place VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital and income growth principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through investment in equity and debt segment. The Company’s investment portfolio includes various sectors, such as hotels, education, renewable energy, healthcare, software, pubs, engineering and manufacturing, and others.

