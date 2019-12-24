Cromwell Group Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:CMW)

Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

ASX:CMW remained flat at $A$1.19 ($0.84) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,519,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$1.24 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.23. Cromwell Group has a 52 week low of A$0.98 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of A$1.35 ($0.95). The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87.

About Cromwell Group

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 31 December 2018, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.2 billion, a direct property investment portfolio in Australia valued at $2.5 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

