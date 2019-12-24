Critical Survey: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and American Assets Trust (NASDAQ:AAT)

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

American Assets Trust has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. American Assets Trust pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Assets Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Assets Trust and Lamar Advertising’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $330.87 million 8.12 $27.20 million $2.09 21.44 Lamar Advertising $1.63 billion 5.46 $305.23 million $5.50 16.08

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Assets Trust and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 11.29% 3.77% 1.59% Lamar Advertising 21.23% 32.10% 6.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Assets Trust and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lamar Advertising 0 1 1 0 2.50

American Assets Trust presently has a consensus target price of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.49%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $83.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.59%. Given American Assets Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Lamar Advertising on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet, and its office portfolio comprises approximately 2.7 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,100 displays.

