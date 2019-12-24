Critical Contrast: PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) & Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) and PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and PJT Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management 8.39% 13.88% 7.68% PJT Partners 3.13% 15.97% 10.57%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pzena Investment Management and PJT Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A PJT Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

PJT Partners has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.00%. Given PJT Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than Pzena Investment Management.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and PJT Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management $153.58 million 3.97 $13.79 million N/A N/A PJT Partners $580.25 million 1.76 $42.56 million N/A N/A

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management.

Dividends

Pzena Investment Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Pzena Investment Management has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Pzena Investment Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of PJT Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of PJT Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pzena Investment Management has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PJT Partners has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PJT Partners beats Pzena Investment Management on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for various investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory groups. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

