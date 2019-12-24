CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading 3.2% Higher

CreditRiskMonitor.Com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)’s share price traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60, 960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,265% from the average session volume of 70 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 million, a PE ratio of 77.50 and a beta of -0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.Com had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK scores, PAYCE reports, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings.

