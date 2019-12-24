Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE CRD.B traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. Crawford & Company has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.79.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

